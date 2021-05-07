FIFA 21 TOTS: La Liga Squad and Stats Revealed

FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) marches on as EA have now officially revealed the La Liga squad.

Fans of the most successful virtual football franchise in gaming history have been waiting patiently for the Spanish top-flight team to be released, with some players predicted to have mind-boggling stats.

There are plenty of big-name talents that have been performing at the highest level during the 2020/21 campaign, which has seen them creep into this season’s TOTS squad.

Some of those individuals you would expect to get straight into the side. Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid talisman Luis Suarez are two of the best players in the side, with Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema also making the team with some phenomenal stats.

Midfield duo Frenkie De Jong, Casemiro and Sevilla defensive star Jules Kounde all made the cut with some outstanding blue cards, all of which are expected to be worth far more than their original gold cards at the beginning of the game.

Here is everything you need to know about the La Liga TOTS:

Who has made this year’s La Liga TOTS squad?

Here you can find the full La Liga TOTS squad for the 2020/21 season.

What time can I access the La Liga TOTS?

The release in-game will take place at 6pm UK time on Friday 7th May.

How can I obtain the cards?

These special edition cards can be collected in the usual ways.

You will no doubt be able to find them on the Trade Market, but their value will be significantly more than their standard card, or they can be included in standard or premium packs. However, the percentage rate of getting a TOTS in one of those is very slim.

