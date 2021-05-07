Erling Haaland: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

Since bursting on to the scene as a teenager with Red Bull Salzburg, Erling Haaland has established himself as one of the world football’s most exciting talents.

Whilst the forward is currently a key player for Borussia Dortmund, his future is the subject of a great deal of speculation.

Which teams are looking to sign Haaland this summer? How much would Dortmund be willing to sell him for? Let us shed some light on his current situation…

What’s the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

A host of Europe’s biggest clubs are currently monitoring Haaland’s situation at Dortmund ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

It was recently reported by Sky Sports that Dortmund are unwilling to accept any offers below £150m for the forward even if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Manchester United and Real Madrid are both eyeing up moves for Haaland as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2021/22 campaign whilst Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen to sign the Norwegian.

If these clubs are willing to wait until next year to sign the forward, they could potentially secure his services by exercising a €75m (£65m) release clause in his existing contract which is set to run until 2024.

What are the odds on Erling Haaland’s next club?

The bookmakers currently have Pep Guardiola’s City as favourites to sign Haaland from Dortmund, as per Oddschecker.

Real Madrid are second favourites whilst Barcelona are third in line as they look to build a team which can compete for the Champions League again in the not-too-distant future.

Manchester United are fourth on the list ahead of Chelsea and Bayern Munich who have a history of signing some of Dortmund’s best players such as Robert Lewandowski for example.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Manchester City – 11/10

Real Madrid – 5/2

Barcelona – 4/1

Manchester United – 10/1

Chelsea – 12/1

Bayern Munich – 20/1

What is Erling Haaland’s style of play?

Haaland is known for being an immensely powerful forward who also possesses a great deal of pace.

During a recent Bundesliga game for Dortmund against Stuttgart, he managed to reach a speed of 22.39 mph which eclipsed the previous record held by Bayern defender Alphonso Davies.

As well being capable of using his physicality and pace to beat defenders, the forward is deadly in-front of goal.

In the eight games that he played in the Champions League for Dortmund this season, Haaland scored 10 goals despite only having 17 shots on target.

The forward's presence would suit United as he would be a lethal weapon for the club on the counter-attack against sides who dominate the ball.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in his career?

After creating headlines at youth level for Norway by finding the back of the net on nine occasions in a clash with Honduras in 2019, Haaland has since taken senior football by storm.

In the 149 club games he has played during his career, the forward has scored an astonishing total of 102 goals whilst he also chipped in for 27 assists.

Although Haaland hasn’t been as prolific at international level, he has still managed to score six goals for his country in 10 appearances and will be determined to fire Norway to the World Cup in Qatar next year.

