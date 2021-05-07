Canelo Alvarez has welcomed the possibility of taking on Gennady Golovkin in an epic trilogy fight.

The Kazakh and Canelo competed against each other in a pair of brutal contests (with both fights being contested at 160 pounds), with the first ending in a draw before Canelo defeated Golovkin via split decision over the course of 12 rounds in September 2018 to cement his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Both boxers have since gone their separate ways, with Canelo preparing for a highly-anticipated return to the ring against Billy Joe Saunders on May 8, while Golovkin is coming off a comprehensive win over mandatory IBF challenger Kamil Szeremeta in December 2020.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in an interview last year, Golovkin suggested at the time that there is unfinished business between the pair and he is keen to run it back again at the earliest opportunity.

WBA, WBC and The Ring super-middleweight world champion Canelo has said that he'd be willing to face Golovkin again, but he'd only be interested under the right circumstances.

"The truth is, I'm open for anything", Canelo said via an interpreter to ESPN.

There is, however, one minor caveat.

After making the 160-pound weight limit, Canelo has stepped up in weight class as he attempts to unify the super-middleweight division, and he believes Golovkin should be forced to do the same.

"Why wouldn't he do it?" he asked, adding that he made the jump from junior middleweight to middleweight in order to fight Golovkin in the first place anyway.

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

IBF and IBO middleweight champion Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KO's) does not currently have a targeted date for his second title defence.

Canelo (55-1-2, 37 KO's), however, isn't too concerned if the fight doesn't take place in the near future for whatever reason.

A fight against IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant also isn't out of the question before the end of the year.

"I've done a lot," he added. "I've fought a lot of good fighters, a lot of champions.

"I've beat him, and I think that everything else will leave the legacy of my career."

Canelo challenges Saunders this Saturday night for the WBO middleweight championship at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Read more: Canelo Alvarez, Amir Khan and a moment that changed his career forever

News Now - Sport News