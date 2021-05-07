Paul Pogba: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

Unquestionably a world-class talent, Paul Pogba has won a host of major honours for club and country during his career.

From securing domestic success in the form of the League Cup in 2017 at Manchester United to lifting the World Cup with France in the following year, the midfielder is a natural-born winner.

With his current contract at Old Trafford set to expire in 2022, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Pogba.

Will he stay at Old Trafford? Which teams are looking to sign Pogba?

Let us shed some light on his current situation…

What’s the latest transfer news involving Paul Pogba?

Unsurprisingly, Pogba’s future has been the subject of a great deal of speculation.

After the Daily Star reported last month that the midfielder was demanding a new £500,000-per-week contract, the former Juventus man has now revealed that he is happy at United.

In an interview with ESPN, Pogba cited that his new role on the left-hand side of the midfield is giving him the opportunity to play with more freedom.

Despite this update, Real Madrid remain interested in the France international as they look to freshen up an ageing squad.

What are the odds on Paul Pogba’s next club?

Although Madrid are still eyeing up a potential move for Pogba, French side Paris Saint-Germain are currently favourites to sign him from United according to Oddschecker.

Juventus, who may be in for a busy summer of transfer activity following a poor season in Serie A, are second favourites whilst Los Blancos are third on the list.

Barcelona are fourth in line to secure a deal for Pogba ahead of Bayern Munich.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Paris Saint-Germain - 5/1

Juventus – 7/1

Real Madrid – 10/1

Barcelona - 20/1

Bayern Munich – 33/1

What is Paul Pogba’s style of play?

Pogba is a dynamic player who is capable of excelling in several different positions due to his fantastic knowledge of the game.

As well as being extremely skilful, the midfielder has illustrated throughout his career an ability to provide a defence-splitting pass as he has created a total of 80 goals for his team-mates.

Blessed with a great deal of physicality, Pogba has managed to thrive in the Premier League when fully-fit and is unquestionably one of the world’s best players when he is performing at his best.

Due to his versatility, it could be argued that the midfielder may be the perfect fit for Madrid’s midfield as he could end up thriving under the guidance of fellow World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

How many goals has Paul Pogba scored in his career?

Since making his professional debut for the Red Devils in a clash with Leeds United in 2011, Pogba has scored a total of 72 goals at the club level.

During the 78 games that he has played for France’s senior side, the 28-year-old has netted 10 goals.

Arguably Pogba’s most famous strike for his country came in the 2018 World Cup Final as he helped Didier Deschamps’ side seal a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

