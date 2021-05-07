Harry Kane: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

One of the deadliest strikers in world football, Harry Kane has proven that he can win games almost single-handedly.

Undeniably world-class, the forward’s displays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as well in European competitions have been nothing short of spectacular.

However, despite Kane’s escapades, Spurs’ inability to win silverware has cast a shadow over the England forward’s future.

Will he stay at Spurs this summer? Which clubs are interested in signing Kane during the upcoming transfer window?

Let us shed some light on his current situation…

What’s the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

When you consider just how impressive Kane has been for club and country in recent years, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting attention from some of the Europe’s biggest clubs.

A recent report by The Sun revealed that Manchester United are interested in signing the forward and could potentially bid £90m this summer.

Whilst Edinson Cavani has managed to deliver some valiant displays up-front for the Reds this season, Kane may help the Red Devils mount a bid for the Premier League title next season if he makes the move to Old Trafford.

What are the odds on Harry Kane’s next club?

Given this latest speculation, it is hardly a surprise that United are currently the favourites to sign Kane according to Oddschecker.

Manchester City, who may need a new striker this summer with Sergio Aguero set to the leave the club, are second favourites whilst Paris Saint-Germain are third on the list.

Chelsea are fourth in line to secure Kane’s services ahead of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Manchester United – 4/1

Manchester City – 5/1

Paris Saint-Germain - 12/1

Chelsea – 14/1

Real Madrid – 20/1

Juventus - 25/1

What is Harry Kane’s style of play?

Whilst Kane does not possess an abundance of pace, his ability to hold up the ball for his team-mates and provide a killer pass is what makes him so special.

Capable of scoring all kinds of different goals due to his physical presence, he would fit in at any club.

However, given that United have recently been linked with a move, Kane may benefit in playing in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s system alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes who have both excelled in the Premier League this season.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored during his career?

Although it took Kane a relatively long time to establish himself as a regular starter for Tottenham, his escapades in-front of goal in recent seasons have been a joy to watch.

In the 398 games that he has played at club level, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 235 occasions.

Meanwhile, Kane’s record at international level is also very impressive as he has scored 34 goals in 53 appearances which is a tally that has only been bettered by five other England players.

