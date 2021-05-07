The UK government is in talks to bring the Champions League final between Man City and Chelsea to England.

The news comes after Turkey was placed on its “red list” for travel. Istanbul is set to host the game.

Now Turkey are on the 'red list', anyone that travels to the country - including elite sportspeople - will have to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel at a cost of £1,750.

City and England are set to be allocated 4,000 tickets each but the UK government has now advised fans against making the trip.

“We are having to be cautious about this,” the transport secretary, Grant Schapps, said, per the Guardian.

“I’m afraid we’re having to put Turkey on the red list and it will have ramifications. Fans should not travel to Turkey. The FA are in discussions with Uefa already on this and we are very open to hosting the final.

“Ultimately it’s the decision of Uefa. We have a successful track record of matches with spectators. I’ve spoken to the sport’s minister, we’re very open to it and in the end it’s a decision for Uefa but given it’s two English clubs in final we’re waiting to hear what they have to say.”

"Of course it's worth mentioning the UK has already got a successful track record of football matches with spectators, so we're well placed to do it."

A Uefa spokesperson said in reaction to the news: “Uefa has just learned that Turkey has been put on the red list and we need a bit of time to reflect on the topic.”

Aston Villa have already offered to host the final, which is set to be played on May 29.

The Telegraph state that Tottenham could also host the match.

Alternatively, the final could be moved to a country that is not on the UK's 'red list'.

