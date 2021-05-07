Lionel Messi: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

A generation-defining football player, Lionel Messi’s supreme talent has allowed him to win a plethora of major trophies during his career as well as a host of individual awards.

During his time at Barcelona, the Argentine has helped the club clinch four Champions League titles whilst his spectacular consistency has resulted in him claiming no fewer than six Ballon d’Or awards.

Yet with his current deal at the Camp Nou set to expire this summer, Messi’s future is currently uncertain.

Will the forward sign a new deal? Which clubs are looking to sign Messi on a free transfer?

Let us shed some light on his current situation…



What’s the latest transfer news involving Lionel Messi?

When you consider that Messi is arguably the most famous player in world football, it is hardly a surprise that there is a lot of speculation surrounding his future.

After failing to secure a move away from Barcelona last September, the 33-year-old has dusted himself down and is currently enjoying a fruitful campaign.

A recent report by ESPN Argentina revealed that Messi is reportedly close to signing a new two-year deal with Ronald Koeman’s side which will keep him at the club until 2023.

What are the odds on Lionel Messi’s next club?

Although Barcelona are trying to prevent their talisman from leaving, Pep Guardiola’s City remain favourites to sign Messi according to Oddschecker.

A move to any Major League Soccer side is second on the list ahead of Inter Milan who are third favourites.

Manchester United are fourth in line whilst Paris Saint-Germain are fifth favourites to secure Messi’s services.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Manchester City – 11/2

Any MLS club – 9/1

Inter Milan – 16/1

Manchester United – 20/1

Paris Saint-Germain – 30/1

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

What is Lionel Messi’s style of play?

A magician with the ball at his feet, Messi can create or score a goal at any moment as he is arguably the most naturally gifted player football has seen since Diego Maradona.

Although he is not as quick as he used to be, the forward has arguably got better in terms of his overall footballing ability as he now able to dictate the tempo of a game in a similar way to how Andres Iniesta and Xavi did during their respective spells at Barcelona.

Having played a pivotal part in one of the greatest club sides in history during Guardiola’s time in charge of Barca, a re-union with the Spanish coach at the Etihad Stadium would suit Messi as he will slot right into their possession-based style of play which has been extremely effective this season.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored during his career?

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has taken the art of scoring goals to new heights during his career.

In 775 appearances for Barcelona’s senior side, the forward has netted an astonishing total of 670 goals whilst he has also chipped in with 304 assists.

Although Messi has yet to win an international trophy with Argentina, he has still managed to find the back of the net on 71 occasions for his country in 142 appearances.

News Now - Sport News