Derby County news: Concerning update emerges regarding Erik Alonso's takeover

After experiencing a woeful run of form in the Championship in recent weeks, Derby County are somewhat fortunate that they are still in command of their own fate heading into the final round of league fixtures.

Whilst fellow strugglers Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have been able to chip away at the Rams' advantage, a victory for Wayne Rooney's side on Saturday would see them retain their second-tier status.

However, considering that the Owls will also be desperate to secure all three points at Pride Park, Derby will need to be at their very best in order to have the best chance of avoiding relegation.

Whilst on-the-field matters will be the Rams' priority on Saturday, a concerning update has emerged regarding Erik Alonso's takeover on the eve of this fixture.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spanish businessman had his bank account frozen by tax authorities in his home country after the Football League asked him to deposit £35m into a holding escrow account.

It is understood that the authorities were investigating the £65m which he used to provide proof of funds after the EFL contacted them as part of their Owners and Directors test.

Alonso denied earlier this week that a deal between him and current owner Mel Morris was in jeopardy after a report emerged suggesting that he would be looking to refinance Pride Park.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 29-year-old said: "We will go ahead with the takeover.

"I am putting the debt on my name, what I want to do is put stadium warranty under my name, that's all.

"Because I can use the money to buy players."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably concerning news for Derby supporters who had their hopes dashed earlier this season when Sheikh Khaled's proposed deal collapsed.

With Alonso's takeover yet to be approved by the Football League, the Rams' long-term future remains uncertain as Morris is unwilling to take the club forward after failing to achieve his goal of leading the club to the top-flight.

For the players' sake, it is imperative that they do not let this update impact their morale heading into their crunch clash with Wednesday as they cannot afford any distractions.

Providing that this issue can be resolved and Alonso completes his takeover, there is no reason why Derby cannot push on next season if they are able to avoid relegation to League One in tomorrow's fixture.

News Now - Sport News