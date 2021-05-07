Liverpool did the impossible on May 7, 2019.

The Reds welcomed Barcelona to Anfield needing to overturn a massive deficit in their Champions League semi-final tie.

Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-0 in Barcelona a week prior and needed a miracle to get through to the final.

But, remarkably, they managed to emerge victorious.

Liverpool won 4-0 at Anfield, with Divock Origi (2) and Georginio Wijnaldum (2) getting on the scoresheet.

Jordan Henderson captained his side on the night and he put in a heroic display.

The Englishman's night looked like it would come to a premature end when he clashed with Clement Lenglet on the half-hour mark.

But he soldiered on and he was able to lead his side to a historic victory.

Fan footage captured Henderson's reaction when the full-time whistle was blown and it's truly brilliant. You can watch it below:

What a leader. Henderson gave absolutely everything to the cause and that is shown by his reaction at the final whistle.

He collapsed to the ground and needed to be helped up by Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

Henderson would go on to reveal just how much he was struggling after that challenge from

“I was struggling when I got a whack on the knee," said Henderson, per the Mirror. "It was dead. The doctor said just keep it moving.

"I managed to get to half time and I had a bit of treatment, took painkillers, all that stuff which helped.

“There was a jab and tablets. I said: ‘just give us everything'.” he explained with a broad smile on his half time treatment.

"So I managed to get through it and the crowd helped as well and keep us going. It was an amazing night and I am honoured to be part of it and contribute.”

Henderson would then go on to lift the Champions League trophy three weeks later, cementing himself as one of Liverpool's greatest ever captains.

