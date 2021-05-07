Tommy Fury tells Jake Paul to 'grow some balls' and 'come and see me' to fight

Jake Paul's plans to fight Tommy Fury have provoked a fiery reaction from the Love Island star who told the YouTuber to 'come and see me' - but only if he 'grows some balls.'

An online personality in his own right, Fury found himself in the crosshairs when the 24-year-old Paul called him a "Ken doll."

Naturally things have escalated quickly, with the influencers exchanging insults on social media, as a potential fight between the two continues to be touted.

However, it appears Fury has now taken it one step further.

"Jake Paul, grow some balls, and come and see me," he said in a short clip posted online by The Athletic's Mike Coppinger.

Fury, 21, has joined his brother Tyson Fury, 32, to support their friend Billy Joe Saunders in his fight against Canelo Alvarez in Arlington, Texas, which is at least a day's travel from where Paul is currently located in Miami, Florida.

But the 21-year-old's promoter Frank Warren claims he could cut a deal in a flash despite the geographical difficulties.

He said to iFL TV: "Actions speak louder than words.

"I know Jake's got this following and he says all these things and says all the right things.

"But, you know what? Do it. We want to make the fight. It's really easy. He takes 50 per cent, Tommy's side takes 50 per cent.

"Make the fight, let's get it done. Not a problem with us, at all.

"Get it on. Tommy wants it, stop talking about it and do it."

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

Paul has only fought three times in total, compared to Fury's five professional fights (not counting amateur bouts), with only one of them going the distance.

Warren, 69, however, admitted he has no problem with Fury wanting to fight the YouTuber, despite the obvious difference in terms of experience.

He continued: "That's the problem with all these YouTubers, they all seem to talk a lot, they say what they want to do, they look for the easy touches.

"If he's really serious, get on to Triller. I'll tell you how easy it is: Triller can do the worldwide TV rights and BT does the British ones. Let's get it on.

"There's nothing to stop that fight from happening, Tommy wants it. I want it. And I know who the winner is going to be. So prove me wrong.

"If you're not going to do it, stop telling people you want the fight. Do it.

"Tommy doesn't talk about it, he just says to me, 'Get it done'.

"I'm saying to [Paul], if you've really got the balls to step up and get into the ring with a real fighter, do it.

"I've been wrong before [on who he thinks will win], I hope I'm not but, Jake, prove me wrong and you're going to make a a s*** load of money while you're doing it."

Read more: Canelo Alvarez, Amir Khan and a moment that changed his career forever

News Now - Sport News