Wolves transfer news: Wolves could lose star name this summer

Jose Mourinho is interested in bringing Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio to Roma this summer, as reported by Calciomercato.

What's the latest news on Rui Patricio?

The veteran coach was named Roma's next manager on Tuesday, and will start his new job when current boss Paulo Fonseca leaves his position at the end of the season.

Roma are in need of a new goalkeeper, with Pau Lopez sidelined for the next three months with a shoulder injury and Antonio Mirante out of contract in June.

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea has been mentioned as a potential option, but his wage demands are seemingly too high for Roma. Now, Patricio and Olympiacos' Jose Sa have been named as candidates to be the club's new no. 1.

What are Patricio's stats this season?

The 33-year-old has been an ever-present for Wolves this term, and has kept 10 clean sheets in his 34 league appearances.

Patricio, who has 92 caps for Portugal, has made 26 more saves than Lopez in 2020/21 (84 to 58), but it is Lopez who holds a slender advantage when it comes to save percentage (67.9 to 67.5%).

It is understood that if Patricio arrives in Rome, Lopez will leave the club. Based on this season's statistics, there is very little to choose between the pair.

Would Jorge Mendes be involved in Patricio's potential move?

He would be indeed.

Mendes is Patricio and Mourinho's agent, so would likely be heavily involved if Roma do step up their interest in making a move for the Premier League goalkeeper.

The Portuguese super-agent also represents Sa, indicating that he may offer the 28-year-old to Mourinho instead of Patricio. At the moment, Mendes seems to hold all the cards, with two of his clients in the mix for a move to Serie A.

1 of 15 Richard Stearman Sheffield United Ipswich Barnsley Huddersfield

Would losing Patricio be a big blow for Wolves?

Absolutely.

In his three years at Molineux, Patricio has been almost faultless, and played a major part in helping the side to back-to-back top seven finishes in 2019 and 2020. Last season, Wolves ended the campaign with the fifth-best defensive record in the league, conceding just 40 goals in their 38 matches.

Admittedly, the team have suffered a dip in results this year, but that has largely been due to their lack of goals at the other end of the pitch. Only four sides have scored fewer goals than Wolves in the top-flight in 2020/21.

Wolves' success has been built around having a strong defensive unit, and then being able to hit teams on the counter-attack. If Patricio were to depart this summer, he would take some replacing.

News Now - Sport News