Rangers latest news: Agreement could be reached because of Ibrox fans

Jermain Defoe will start to wind down his playing career but is keen to stay at Rangers so he can play in front of the club's fans again before he hangs up his boots, according to Sky Sports.

What is the latest Rangers news?

Earlier this week, Steven Gerrard did reveal the Scottish champions were in talks with Defoe about his future, though stressed they were treating the veteran marksman with respect and were prepared to make whatever decision suited him at this stage of his career.

"It goes without saying that Jermain Defoe is someone I have the ultimate respect and admiration for," he said.

"We're in talks with Jermain at the moment about what's next for Jermain. But we want to be really respectful, we want to give him the time to make his own decisions."

Indeed, now Sky Sports suggest the prospect of playing in front of the club's fans again could be enough for the former England striker to extend a professional career that started way back in 1999 by at least another season.

As it stands, the striker is said to want to focus on what little remains of this season before truly assessing his options, though is seemingly inclined to stay.

What are Jermain Defoe's wages at Rangers?

According to Salary Sport, Defoe is earning around £20k-per-week at Ibrox and is understood to have taken a rather substantial 65% wage cut in 2020 in order to fit into the club's payment structure, having previously been on a lucrative contract at former club Bournemouth.

Talking to talkSPORT recently, Defoe revealed he felt as if he'd been forced out of The Cherries by former manager Eddie Howe.

How many goals has Defoe scored for Rangers?

While three goals this season may not sound like a lot, the 38-year-old has only started three league games.

Across his 70 games for the Glasgow giants, he's scored 31 times and laid on a further 10 assists, meaning he has directly been involved in 41 goals so far. Even despite his advancing years, he certainly looks capable of making an impact and - considering Rangers are gearing up for the Champions League once again - could be a useful presence to have around given his experience.

Decision-makers at Ibrox have shown a willingness to extend the club's more experienced players' stays at the club by tying down the likes of Steven Davis and Allan McGregor to new contracts, albeit they have been more involved than Defoe.

