Leeds latest news: Marcelo Bielsa reveals private talks ahead on internal hope

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is keen to see Ezgjan Alioski extend his contract at the club, as quoted by Adam Pope of BBC Sport.

Earlier this week, The Athletic suggested the 29-year-old was likely to leave Elland Road this summer upon the expiration of his contract after snubbing a new deal earlier this season.

However, speaking ahead of tomorrow's meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, Bielsa revealed he was keen to see the North Macedonia international stay and hinted there were 'private negotiations' going on between the two parties.

"If Alioski and the club decide to carry on the relationship, I would be in favour of this decision," the 65-year-old is quoted as saying.

What are Alioski's contract details?

In April, Football Insider claimed Leeds had given up hope of keeping Alioski after he rejected their offer of a new deal, though it was believed to have remained on the table.

According to SpotRac data, the former Lugano man earns in the region of £15k-per-week, so perhaps he's looking to secure one last big pay day before he turns 30 amid links with a move to Galatasaray, although that would be a controversial decision given his long association with the Yorkshire giants.

How involved has Alioski been this season?

A crucial figure for Leeds this season amid their return to the proverbial Promised Land, Alioski has started 25 games of their 35 league games so far and has been included in every single one of their match day squads.

In fact, the last league game he wasn't involved in came way back in October and, according to FBREF data, has made quite a substantial overall impact. Aside from his two goals and one assist this season, only four regular players average as many pressures per game as Alioski does (8.94) in the defensive third.

Indeed, no defender to have started a league game for the club averages as many pressing actions in the middle third either (8.37) so his energy to get up and down the pitch looks crucial in Leeds' set-up.

Given the importance of pressing in Bielsa's style of play, perhaps it's easy to see why the Argentine is so keen on having him stick around.

Having operated in three different positions too (left-back, left-midfield and defensive midfield), Alioski's versatility is another admirable trait, particularly with Bielsa's preference to generally work with a small squad in mind.

