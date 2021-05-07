May 7, 2019 will always be one of the greatest nights in Liverpool's history.

After losing 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg, Liverpool miraculously managed to overturn that deficit at Anfield and progress to the Champions League final.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi both scored twice in one of the most dramatic comebacks ever seen in football.

It's exactly two years since that night at Anfield. To mark the second anniversary of the game, we've decided to look back at Andy Robertson's actions that night.

Robertson had Lionel Messi absolutely rattled in the first half.

While Messi was on the ground, Robertson pushed his head towards the floor as he ran past him.

Messi, understandably, was not happy. He made sure to let Robertson know when Liverpool were given a corner.

The Argentine squared up to Robertson and pushed his opponent's head in retaliation.

Jordan Henderson saw the coming together and had to pull Messi away. The referee then spoke to the pair.

Messi wasn't the only person that clashed with Robertson that day.

The Liverpool left-back was also in a battle with former red, Luis Suarez.

And Robertson decided to mock his opponent when asked about their clashes after the game.

BT Sports commentator Des Kelly told Robertson after the game: "You had a running battle with Luis Suarez and he took you out..."

Robertson paused for a moment before coming up with the perfect reply.

"Who’s going to the final? We’re going to the final. That’s all that matters,” Robertson replied.

Robertson never apologised for his comment to Suarez, but he did say sorry for pushing Messi's head to the ground.

“When I look back on things I don’t really regret anything because I feel as if everything is experience that makes you what you are,” Robertson told the Daily Mail.

“But I do look back on that moment with Messi as one regret. I don’t like seeing it. When I saw it afterwards I was gutted.

"To do that to the greatest player that has ever played… I do regret it. That’s not me as a person. That’s not my personality."

