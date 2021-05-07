Everton transfer rumours: Toffees could move for former Premier League attacker

Everton could make an offer to bring Marko Arnautovic back to the Premier League this summer, as revealed by Il Resto del Carlino via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news on Marko Arnautovic?

Arnautovic is set to leave China, and it has been reported that a move to Europe is likely to be his next destination.

Everton are touted as a potential suitor for the 32-year-old, although he has also been linked with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Serie A side Bologna.

What are Arnautovic's stats in China?

The Austrian forward has just started his third season in China playing for Shanghai Port. In his maiden year at the club, he registered 12 goal involvements in 11 matches, and followed that up by scoring 7 goals and providing an assist in his second campaign.

He has also started 2021 strongly. On the opening day of the season, he netted a hat-trick in a 6-1 win. The 6 foot 3 attacker has not added to his total since, but Shanghai are unbeaten in their first three matches, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Have Everton been linked with Arnautovic before?

Yes they have, on multiple occasions.

Back in 2016, Everton entered talks to sign him, but Arnautovic ended up staying at Stoke for another year before moving to West Ham.

The Toffees kept tabs on him, though, and were interested in Arnautovic again in late 2018. Once more, they didn't manage to pull off a deal, and the striker opted to try his luck in China instead in 2019.

Perhaps it could be a case of third time lucky for Everton this time around.

Would Arnautovic be a good signing for Everton?

Arnautovic has proven his quality before in the Premier League, as he recorded 80 goal contributions across 184 appearances for Stoke and West Ham in England's top division.

However, having been away from major European football for the last two years, there must be a concern that it could take him a while to get back up to speed.

He also turned 32 last month, and may be past his best. The same could be argued for fellow reported Everton Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale, who are also the wrong side of 30.

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands will need to try to find the right mix between experience and youth in the transfer market this summer. Right now, it seems that the club are focusing too much on the former, which could leave Carlo Ancelotti with an unbalanced side next year.

Therefore, it may be best for them to swerve making a move for Arnautovic, and focus instead on bringing in a younger, fresher alternative.

