David de Gea rolled back the years as he put in a stellar performance against Roma on Thursday evening.

The Spaniard has recently lost his place to Dean Henderson but he showed he's still got it at Stadio Olimpico.

Despite conceding three times, De Gea made 10 saves and was named Man of the Match.

De Gea was once the world's best goalkeeper but where does he rank among Europe's elite now?

FourFourTwo have given their thoughts on the 10 best stoppers in world football right now.

10. Peter Gulasci (RB Leipzig)

9. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

8. Keylor Navas (PSG)

7. Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

6. Alisson (Liverpool)

5. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

4. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

3. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

2. Ederson (Manchester City)

1. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

So, in FourFourTwo's eyes, Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

Atletico Madrid currently have the best defensive record in La Liga and much of the credit must go to their brilliant stopper.

Oblak has played in all 34 of their league games and has conceded just 22 goals.

He just beats Ederson to top spot. The Brazilian goalkeeper is without doubt the best goalkeeper in the world when it comes to distribution.

He showed that was the case with a quite exquisite pass before Riyad Mahrez's opener against PSG in midweek.

Neuer rounds out the podium places. The German goalkeeper suffered a dip in form for a few years but he is now firmly back to his best.

Interestingly, Edouard Mendy has been ranked a better goalkeeper than Liverpool's stopper, Alisson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was named the number one stopper in the world at The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2019 and came second in 2020.

But he's made a few mistakes in recent months and that has seen him move down the list.

PSG's Navas and Ter-Stegen also make the top 10.

But there's no place for David de Gea, despite his heroics on Thursday evening. Still only 30, De Gea still has time to re-establish himself as one of the world's best once again.

