Man United transfers: How much Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spent on new signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed temporary manager of Manchester United in March of 2019.

The former United legend has endured rocky spells but his efforts so far this season are widely regarded as a step in the right direction after the club reached the Europa league final and look set to improve on last year's league finish of third.

According to Tranfermarkt, the Norwegian has spent a staggering £279,519,300 on player transfer fees during his time in charge. That works out at just over £31m per player since the manager arrived.

Solskjaer's three biggest Man United signings

Harry Maguire - £78.3m: Maguire's eye-watering fee of around £78m made the England international the world's most expensive defender. It's difficult to argue that he is worth the sum paid to Leicester City based on his two seasons at the club, however he has been a good addition to a defence that struggled before Maguire's switch.

Prior to his arrival in the 2018/19 season, United conceded 54 goals according to Premier League statistics, whereas in the 2019/20 season Maguire's addition contributed to the club conceding just 36 goals in 38 games. With five league games to play United have conceded just 35 goals in the current campaign, outlining his importance to the team.

Aaron Wan Bissaka - £49.5m: Wan Bissaka joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace after a breakout season with the club earned the defender a move to Old Trafford. His transfer was also completed in the summer of 2019 and since his move he has cemented himself as the starting right-back.

The 23-year-old may not have the attacking impact of other English right-backs, however defensively he is statistically one of the best. According to WhoScored, he completes 2.7 tackles and has blocked 0.7 crosses each outing in the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes - £49.5m: What more can be said about Fernandes? The Portuguese international has elevated the entire squad since his arrival and the £49.5m fee paid to Sporting Lisbon seems a bargain, considering Tranfermarkt value the player at £81m.

Fernandes was a January arrival in 2020 and his impact was immediate. In his first full season at the club the midfielder has amassed 16 league goals and 11 assists. The 26-year-old should have even more assists as based on WhoScored statistics, as he averages 2.7 key passes per game.

Three signings Man United could make this summer

Jadon Sancho: Based on reports from the Athletic, the Dortmund winger has a 'gentleman's agreement' in place to allow him to leave the club this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, Sancho would be "100% happy" to join United if an offer came in and the journalist said he could be available for less than €100m (£87m). The English international has 15 goal contributions in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Pau Torres: According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, United are in 'concrete talks' with the defender who has a release clause of £56.3m. The Spaniard is part of Unai Emery's Villarreal squad who advanced to the Europa League final, where he will face the club that have reported interest in the centre-back.

Sam Johnstone: Man United are keeping tabs on West Brom goalkeeper Johnstone and he's reportedly available for £18m based on reports from ESPN. The former United youth product has been earmarked as a replacement for David de Gea and has been impressive for the Baggies this season having kept six clean sheets for a side battling relegation.

