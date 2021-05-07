Lille took a huge stride to winning the Ligue 1 title on Friday evening as they dismantled fierce rivals Lens.

Christophe Galtier's side knew a win would see them go four points clear at the top of the table.

And they managed to do just that with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Burak Yilmaz scored twice on the night, taking his tally to 15 for the season. Jonathan David then notched a goal for himself in the second half to clinch all three points.

Yilmaz opened the scoring in the fourth minute from the penalty spot.

His second, which came in the 40th minute, was an absolute scorcher.

The Turkish striker picked up the ball roughly 35 yards out and unleashed an unstoppable effort with his left foot that arrowed into the top corner.

Oh. My. Word. What a finish that is.

Yilmaz is right-footed, too, which makes the goal even more impressive. Imagine scoring a screamer like that with your weak foot?!

An angle from behind the goal has emerged and it makes his finish even better. View it below.

Yilmaz is now 35 years old but his goals may have just fired Lille to the Ligue 1 title.

Lille will clinch to the title should they beat St-Etienne and Angers in their final two games.

If they manage to do so, they would have broken Paris Saint-Germain's streak of three consecutive Ligue 1 championships.

