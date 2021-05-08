WWE turned back the clock with a special Throwback edition of Friday Night SmackDown this week.

There were plenty of surprises in store with a number of big returns, huge matches and of course, plenty of nostalgic hits.

So let's get straight into it. Check out the full results from SmackDown below.

Throwback SmackDown began with Jimmy Usos's return, chaos and a high-stakes WrestleMania Backlash stipulation

Still relishing in barring Daniel Bryan from SmackDown last week, Universal Champion Roman Reigns welcomed back his cousin Jimmy Uso to the show as The Leader of "Yes!" Movement's "replacement."

When Seth Rollins jumped an emerging Cesaro from behind and the two Superstars began to brawl prior to their highly anticipated WrestleMania rematch, legendary General Manager Theodore Long hit the scene as part of the special Throwback episode of SmackDown!

By the power given to him by WWE Official Adam Pierce, Teddy revealed that if Cesaro beat The SmackDown Savior tonight, he would earn the right to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash. Moments later, The Head of the Table attacked The Swiss Superman from behind and opened the door for Rollins to hurl him into the steel stairs.

Cesaro def. Seth Rollins to earn to right to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash

In the subsequent matchup between Cesaro and Rollins, Rollins made it clear that he didn't want Jey Uso's help.

When he shoved Jey to the ground, though, Jimmy Uso hit The Architect with a Superkick and paved the way for The Swiss Superman to hit the Neutralizer and earn the right to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

Carmella def. Ruby Riott

The Untouchable One scored an impressive victory over Ruby Riott by making The Riott Squad Superstar tap out to the Code of Silence out of nowhere.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley got into a brawl

Bayley attemptted to belittle SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair by including her in a list of Women’s Champions in WWE that she felt were "not at Bayley's level."

This set off a war of words between the WrestleMania Backlash opponents that soon turned volatile. After Bayley got hold of Belair's earing, she unleashed a vicious beatdown that send a message to The EST of WWE.

Dominik Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler

Although SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler was scheduled to take on Rey Mysterio, The Showoff goaded Dominik until the younger Mysterio took his father's place and overcame him with a quick win.

Tamina def. Reginald by Disqualification

After defeating Nia Jax last week, Tamina found herself in a matchup against the acrobatic sommelier Reginald looking to defend the honor of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

As soon as Tamina hit the Superkick on Reginald and looked ready to hit the Splash off the top rope, however, The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spade attacked Tamina to end the match. In the aftermath, they unleashed a vicious assault on Tamina and Natalya.

King Corbin, Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, Otis & Chad Gable won the 10-Man Tag Team Match

With bodies everywhere in the colossal 10-Man Tag Team Match set up by legendary SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long, Shinsuke Nakamura failed to realize that King Corbin had been tagged into the contest, opening the door for the brutal monarch to pick up the win for his team.

Jimmy Uso's reluctance to acknowledge Roman Reigns paved the way for Cesaro's onslaught

In the final moments of SmackDown, Jimmy came to the ring out of love for his brother Jey, but he turned his back on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who demanded that he acknowledge him.

As Jey came to his brother's side in an attempt to convince him, Cesaro suddenly emerged from behind Reigns and took down The Head of the Table.

Although Jimmy reluctantly reentered the ring to help Jey, both Usos ended up on the canvas, and Reigns was dropped by a Neutralizer from his WrestleMania Backlash challenger.

WWE continues to build to WrestleMania Backlash next week on RAW and SmackDown, live to UK based fans on BT Sport.

