Chelsea are reportedly looking to sign a new centre-forward this summer.

With the likes of Erling Braut Haaland and Romelu Lukaku flying through the rumour mill, everything points towards Thomas Tuchel wanting a little more firepower in the number nine position.

Besides, the strikers at Stamford Bridge have been a major topic of conversation this season with the current batch comprised of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea's current strikers

Werner has been a massive topic of conversation across the 2020/21 campaign, often producing fantastic displays, but failing to produce the prolific numbers that we saw from him at RB Leipzig.

Poor Abraham essentially seems to have been exiled since Frank Lampard's sacking and try as he might, Giroud can never seem to nail down a consistent starting place in west London.

In other words, there's plenty of fascinating and controversial narrative threads when it comes to the players at the business end of the Chelsea squad, but are they really all that troublesome?

Goal-per-game statistics

Well, here at GIVEMESPORT, we wanted to see how Chelsea's current strikers fared when they were compared to the other number nines that have sported the famous blue jersey since 2000.

To achieve this, we've ranked all 26 strikers with at least 10 appearances for the club since the turn of the century by their goal-per-game ratio at the time of writing.

Now, yes, we're fully aware that it's by no means a perfect system, but with minutes played statistics unavailable for some of the older players, we'll have to accept that 'super subs' will get short shrift.

Chelsea strikers ranked by stats

However, disclaimers aside, make your predictions on where Werner, Abraham and Giroud might possibly appear and get cracking with the full rankings down below:

=25. Franco di Santo - 0

Games: 16

Goals: 0

=25. Romelu Lukaku - 0

Games: 15

Goals: 0

24. Claudio Pizarro - 0.06

Games: 32

Goals: 2

23. Radamel Falcao - 0.08

Games: 12

Goals: 1

22. Mateja Kezman - 0.17

Games: 41

Goals: 7

21. Mikael Forssell - 0.24

Games: 53

Goals: 13

20. Daniel Sturridge - 0.25

Games: 96

Goals: 24

=18. Timo Werner - 0.255

Games: 47

Goals: 12

=18. Loic Remy - 0.255

Games: 47

Goals: 12

17. Carlton Cole - 0.258

Games: 31

Goals: 8

16. Fernando Torres - 0.261

Games: 172

Goals: 45

=14. Gonzalo Higuain - 0.263

Games: 19

Goals: 5

=14. Adrian Mutu - 0.263

Games: 38

Goals: 10

13. Demba Ba - 0.274

Games: 51

Goals: 14

12. Eidur Gudjohnsen - 0.297

Games: 262

Goals: 78

11. Andriy Shevchenko - 0.298

Games: 77

Goals: 23

10. Nicolas Anelka - 0.32

Games: 184

Goals: 59

9. Michy Batshuayi - 0.324

Games: 77

Goals: 25

8. Alvaro Morata - 0.333

Games: 72

Goals: 24

7. Olivier Giroud - 0.336

Games: 116

Goals: 39

=5. Hernan Crespo - 0.342

Games: 73

Goals: 25

=5. Samuel Eto'o - 0.342

Games: 35

Goals: 12

4. Tammy Abraham - 0.37

Games: 82

Goals: 30

3. Didier Drogba - 0.43

Games: 381

Goals: 164

2. Diego Costa - 0.48

Games: 120

Goals: 58

1. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 0.49

Games: 177

Goals: 87

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

Wow, wow, wow. There's a lot to unpack, isn't there? But before we delve into Chelsea's current crop, let's tip our hats to Hasselbaink as one of the Premier League's most underrated goalscorers.

However, due praise aside, I think it's pretty eye-opening that Abraham finds himself hot on the tail of the podium places when he's essentially been stapled to the sidelines over the last few months.

Now, don't get me wrong, I'm sure Tuchel has valid reasons for this, but it goes to show that any club chasing Abraham this summer would be scooping one of Chelsea's finest modern goalscorers.

And there's similar praise due for Giroud because as much as he seems to rotate between starts and exile every so often, he always seems to find the net whenever he's given a fair chance.

As such, once again, there could be a massive bargain to be had if Chelsea are willing to cash in on Giroud after what feels like umpteen transfer windows where he's threatened to jump ship.

And then, of course, we have Werner who boasts the ignominious stat of having matched Remy's record at the Bridge, while also finding himself below Torres, Batshuayi, Shevchenko and Higuain.

However, if you think I'm going to slam Werner here, then you're incredibly mistaken because the German has spent great swathes of the season out wide and has impressive with his creativity.

Granted, that's not what Chelsea signed him for, but Werner has shown enough quality this season aside from his scoring that when he finds that finishing touch once again, he'll be simply unstoppable.

