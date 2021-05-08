British boxer Billy Joe Saunders will attempt to become only the second man to defeat Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez tonight.

The pair are set to go toe-to-toe in the ring at the AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas for the honour of becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Alvarez (55-1-2) has just the one professional defeat on his record, after losing on the judges' scorecards to Floyd Mayweather way back in 2013. The Mexican is in the midst of an eight-year undefeated streak, with the only slight blemish on his record a draw to Gennady Golovkin.

Billy Joe Saunders (30-0) can take plenty of confidence from having never lost a professional bout, but to step into the ring in front of a reported 70,000 fans to square off against the consensus agreed pound-for-pound best in the world - and during the week of Cinco de Mayo, no less - is a huge level-up for the Brit. Can he cope with the pressure?

Well, if yesterday's final weigh-in and stare down taught us anything, it's that neither man looks short on confidence... or abs for that matter. Both Saunders and Canelo looked absolutely shredded when they took the stage.

WBO champion Saunders, clearly aware he will be playing the heel in front of Dallas, Texas' 40% Latino community, smiled and waved as he made his way to the scales wearing a red T-shirt. Of course, the AT&T Stadium is the home of the world-famous Dallas Cowboys, a team that traditionally wears blue and white, so this seemed like a tactical ploy from the Brit. Saunders knows he will be in enemy territory tonight and he's playing up to it.

Undeterred, confident and in great shape, Saunders weighed in at 167.8 pounds and, despite the boos, was happy to flex his abs and chiselled biceps to the largely Latino crowd in attendance.

Canelo's Shredded Physique

More accustomed to big turnouts and eager to put on a show for a home support in the midst of the festival season, Alvarez took to the scales in a matching turquoise, silk shirt and pants combo (a look nobody but Alvarez could pull off).

The WBA & WBC champion weighed in at 167.4 pounds and looked to be in the best shape of his storied career.

In fact, Canelo's eight-pack damn near made me cry as I gazed down at my own bloated mass, still struggling to digest last night's Indian takeaway.

Anyway, it's hardly a surprise that both these fighters are high on confidence for tonight's bout; if you put in the revision, you feel more confident at the test, as my old teacher used to say.

The Cinco De Mayo super middleweight title unification bout is scheduled to get underway at 4am UK time, which is 10pm in Dallas.

Don't bother flicking through BT and Sky Sports for the broadcast, though, you won't find it there. The fight will be shown exclusively on boxing platform DAZN in the UK, which you can sign up to for a very friendly introductory price of just £1.99 per month.

I have personally lost count of how many apps and services I'm now signed up to, but Canelo vs Saunders has all the makings of a fight for the ages, it's unmissable boxing action, so just take my money and LET’S GET READY TO RUMBLE!!!

