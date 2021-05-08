WWE hosted a special 'Throwback' edition of Friday Night SmackDown this week.

To tie in with FOX Sports' NASCAR Throwback programming this weekend, the show was a real nostalgia hit for fans, and it added another layer to an already stacked episode of the Blue Brand.

There were plenty of callbacks to professional wrestling eras gone by, and plenty of surprises thrown in for good measure.

Let's break down some of the best parts of SmackDown's Throwback episode - no doubt - we may have missed some subtle details!

The show opened with a retro-themed intro video and theme song, with the SmackDown set inside The ThunderDome also upgraded with a version of the iconic fist.

Michael Cole wore one of his iconic old looks, while Pat McAfee dressed as a younger version of Vince McMahon on commentary.

All the ring announcers and Superstars used mics with the famous old WWE logo on, while referees wore retro gear and match graphics were made to look very old school.

Throwback commercials also aired for things like ICOPRO and ice cream bars, while video package replays of legendary SmackDown moments from over the years also featured.

Perhaps one of the coolest touches was that WWE also released the 2006 Ruthless Aggression intro video with today’s SmackDown Superstars.

You can see that below:

The biggest throwback surprise of the night saw WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long appear in two segments.

He first announced that Cesaro would earn a shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns if he beat Seth Rollins - which he did after interference from Jey Uso and the returning Jimmy.

Teddy's second segment saw him have a hilarious interaction with Sami Zayn, rolling out his famous 'you'll go one on one with The Undertaker' before setting a 10-man tag team match.

Yep, all in all, the Throwback edition of SmackDown was absolutely brilliant, and a really cool nostalgia hit for WWE fans.

WWE continues to build towards WrestleMania Backlash next week with new episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News