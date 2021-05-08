SmackDown hit us with another great show this week, with several solid matches. However, the Blue Brand also saw the return of six-time Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, who at the end of the episode, confronted his brother Jey and cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jimmy, who suffered a serious knee injury last year after WrestleMania 36, was unsure as to whether to join forces with Jey and The Head of The Table.

In the segment Jimmy said the following to his brother and cousin:

"Yo Jey, don't get hot on me when I say this. But if I were you, I would've never said 'I quit' to you (looks at Reigns) no matter what."

The Tribal Chief wasn't a fan of what Jimmy had to say. He responded with:

"This is what this is about? You're still stuck on the past? Me and your bro, we've moved forward. I'm not gonna go back and forth with you. It's simple. Fall in line, stand with us and acknowledge me. Or you can take your ass home, you understand?

"You can take your ass home and when you turn on the TV, you're gonna have to explain to your kids why you're sitting there with them, watching The Tribal Chief and The Uso."

This led to Jimmy leaving the ring and doing the complete opposite of what the Universal Champion asked of him.

Jey then followed his brother out of the ring and said to him:

"If you just acknowledge him bro, we can get back to doing our thing."

While Roman was distracted watching his cousins, Cesaro came from behind him and attacked him. This led to Jey about to rush in the ring to help Reigns, but Jimmy pulled him back. Eventually Jey got into the ring and was hit with a neutralizer from The Swiss Superman. After seeing his brother battered, Jimmy got involved but his fate was similar, receiving an explosive European uppercut.

The show finished with Cesaro then hitting The Head of The Table with a neutralizer and standing tall.

