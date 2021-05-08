Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti wants superstar signing - The Verdict

Everton could try to sign Tottenham attacker Gareth Bale this summer, as reported by El Chiringuito TV.

Bale has had a rollercoaster campaign back at Spurs, and has only been able to show glimpses of his undoubted talent.

He only started one league game in 2020 for the team, but has found better form since the turn of the year.

The 31-year-old has managed to score eight goals in the Premier League in 2021, including four in his last two games - he bagged a hat-trick last weekend against Sheffield United.

This seems to have been enough to catch the eye of Carlo Ancelotti, who previously worked with Bale at Real Madrid. He is reportedly keen on reuniting with the Welshman at Goodison Park next season.

Would it be a good move for the Toffees to bring Bale in?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Jonathan Gorrie offer their opinions below...

Sam Brookes

"What year is it?

"Everton have been linked with Bale, Philippe Coutinho and Sergio Aguero in recent days. This trio of star names would have all been stunning signings five years ago, but it now seems that they have seen better days.

"Even though he has improved in 2021, Bale has still put in some really poor displays, a prime example being his dreadful showing away at Arsenal when he was hooked off before the hour mark.

"Ancelotti's men are knocking on the door of the top seven, and just need to find a little more quality to move into the European positions. They ought to be building a side that can help them achieve big things in the future, but at the moment they are at risk of building a team for the past."

Christy Malyan

"Gareth Bale, he does what he wants.

"That is what I imagine Tottenham fans would've been chanting this season were they able to attend games because it makes perfect sense for both positive and negative reasons. Clearly Bale still has an abundance of natural talent in his locker - even this term he's scored nine Premier League goals in just 16 appearances, with only half of them being starts. The problem is how much he actually wants to utilise it, and how hard he's prepared to work to show it off.

"It shouldn't be lost that literally all of his goals has come against second-rate opponents like Burnley, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace. In fact, it's incredibly telling. When the game's a cake-walk, Bale's always in the mood to show off. But when the chips are down and his side are up against it, usually this season he's been nowhere to be found.

"Coupled with spending the last few years being more interested in golf than Real Madrid, Everton have to ask whether they want that kind of presence in the dressing room, let alone their starting XI. I'm really not convinced Bale cares enough about football, apart from Wales, to ever deliver consistently for a good-quality team.

"Everton are risking a major transfer gaffe with this one."

Joshua Cole

“With Everton needing to strengthen their options in the upcoming transfer window to close the gap between themselves and the top four in the Premier League, a move for Bale would be spectacular.

“An incredibly talented player, the winger has illustrated this season that he still has the ability to set the top-flight alight when performing at his maximum as he has been directly involved in 11 league goals for Spurs.

“Having helped Real Madrid win the Champions League during Ancelotti’s spell at the club, Bale could end up thriving under the Italian’s guidance once again if he makes the move to Goodison Park.

“Providing that the Wales international can stay fit, he may form a lethal attacking partnership with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison at Everton.”

Jonathan Gorrie

"Gareth Bale is in good form and, given his status in the game, it'd be silly to suggest Everton couldn't do with a player of his quality, particularly in light of their attacking struggles outside of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"Still, with the club's wage bill already proving a problem (as per The Athletic in August) the idea of adding Bale and his £600k-per-week salary to that surely isn't palatable for the money men at Goodison Park.

"Even if Everton only pay what Spurs do - (which the Mail suggest is £240k-p/w) - he'd still be the best-paid player at the club.

"Clearly, there's nothing wrong with shopping in more expensive markets but, frankly, at close to 32, would Bale be up for the challenge of adapting to a new club and leading a new project?

"At the moment, he seems better suited to a glamour bit-part role at Spurs, a club he loves.

"Think of the wage bill, Everton."

