Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has taken to social media platform Twitter to, yet again, rant about his long-time nemesis, the recently retired and undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a series of foul-mouthed tweets that were posted last night, and have since been deleted in classic Notorious fashion, McGregor took aim at Nurmagomedov, The Eagle's fighting style and even some of his training partners and family members.

Everyone knows how much McGregor loves to badmouth people online, but now everyone is realising just how much he likes to delete stuff as well... seemingly forgetting each time that people take screenshots so they can use them against him at a later date.

One day he'll learn!

The first tweet from the Irishman was in response to fellow MMA fighter Darren Chimaev, who accused the UFC commentary team of 'doing him (McGregor) dirty' when they cited him as saying, 'it's only business,' towards the end of the third round of the pair's clash at UFC 229.

The Irishman responded to Chimaev: “Real dirty. I’ve felt the commentary’s wrath a few times. Imagine this was the round I had won too. The guy was holding on to me crying to referee saying I was breaking the rules or some s****. And they try and say that I said this only business s***. Absolute horse plop.”

Next, McGregor took aim at those who claimed he was guilty of cheating on multiple occasions during the fight, writing: "I wasn’t holding his shorts! I was ramming my fingers up his homophobic a**, And just look at this happy face here. He loves it. He’s a fingers in the booty a** b*****."

Due to the obscene language used by McGregor, we haven't provided screenshots of the deleted tweets, but you can see them all here.

The Notorious' final Twitter jab was in reference to Khabib and his training partners/family members, which you can see below. I'll leave you to make up your mind as to the undertones and implications of such words and imagery...

McGregor, who was outclassed and defeated by Khabib via a fourth-round submission back in 2018, is in preparation for his upcoming trilogy bout with Diamond Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

The Irishman's relentless social media attacks on Khabib, however, certainly add fuel to the fire for a big-money rematch somewhere down the line.

Sadly, though, that isn't likely to happen given the fact the Russian is convinced he's retired for good... never say never in UFC, however!

First things first; McGregor must rebound with a win vs Poirier to keep his skillset relevant in the upper echelons of MMA.

