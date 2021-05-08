For those who missed it, Michael Page (19-1) more than lived up to his ‘Venom’ nickname last night.

Extending his current winning streak to five, Page sent opponent Derek Anderson (17-4, 1 NC) packing with a lethal head kick in round one.

Although Anderson showed some serious chin mettle in finishing the round, the physician ruled the flattened mush that was once Anderson’s nose too severe for the fight to continue.

Probably a wise decision given how dented it was!

With this astounding display at last night’s Bellator 258, Michael Page is one step closer to another crack at Douglas Lima’s catchweight gold. Interestingly, this marked the first time in Derek Anderson’s career that he suffered a finish from strikes.

Irrespective of his superhuman tolerance for pain, it’s unlikely Page would’ve even been able to breathe through his suddenly two-dimensional proboscis had the war continued.

As impressed as everyone else, the victorious Page acknowledged his opponent’s resolve during his post-fight interview, but couldn't help applaud what he had just produced.

"I knew I'd land it. From the beginning, obviously a lot of people know I come in straight lines." he said.

"I'm a sniper, I come down the middle, and he kept trying to pull his head to one side.

"I wanted to keep checking and seeing if he's going to keep going to the same side, which he did. So I knew eventually I was going land a shot on that side.

"I didn't know it was going to be that big, but (it was an) amazing shot for me."

While Page implied an interest in a rematch with Lima, the only man to have ever beaten him, he curiously avoided uttering the champ’s name. Instead of discussing the fighter who took him down at Bellator 221 any further, Page name-dropped Jason Jackson to in-ring interviewer John McCarthy.

The nose-crushing star suggested a bout between him and Jackson could decide the challenger to the winner of Lima vs Yaroslav Amosov at Bellator 260 next month.

Some might argue that Andrey Koreshkov is another worthy candidate for a number one contender’s spot, but the future for all three contenders remains to be seen.

Get well soon Derek, and maybe look into getting a rhinoplasty…

