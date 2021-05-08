Cesaro earned his shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week.

This Swiss Superman overcame Seth Rollins to punch his ticket to WrestleMania Backlash, where he'll challenge The Tribal Chief for the gold.

Incredibly, this is Cesaro's first-ever world title match in WWE and ahead of next Sunday, he's vowed to dethrone Reigns and win the belt - all for the WWE Universe.

Check out the exclusive video below, where he sends an emotional message to fans following his win on SmackDown:

"Oh man, this is my first ever shot at the Universal or WWE Title in general. It's a huge night. Roman talked a lot about family, love," Cesaro begins.

"Over the years, my family has been the WWE Universe. It sounds cheesy but it's true. Whenever I needed a pick me up, a laugh, something fun, I was able to go in the ring and perform.

"They were there for me, they booed me, they cheered me, they brought beachballs. Don't ever bring beachballs to a show again!"

After making a quick joke about beachballs, Cesaro discussed what he plans to do if he wins the Universal Championship and why he wants to be the WWE Superstar carrying it around the world.

"It's been a journey and it's been awesome, I've loved every minute of it. I want to bring that Universal Title back to my family. Back to the WWE Universe.

"I want to be the one that brings the Universal Title around the world, to arenas when the WWE Universe are there.

"WrestleMania just gave me what I needed. Thank you very much, You gave me the energy to do what I needed to do tonight.

"So next Sunday, at WrestleMania Backlash, it's going to be for you. Like I said on Talking Smack, I love what I do and love always wins, always."

That's powerful, powerful stuff from Cesaro. Next weekend's Universal Championship match is going to be huge.

WWE continues to build towards WrestleMania Backlash next week like Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News