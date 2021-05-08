NXT has some of the best wrestlers in the world at the moment, in its men's, women's and tag team divisions. The Black and Gold Brand boasts names such as Karrion Kross, Finn Balor, Io Shirai, Mercedes Martinez, MSK and Imperium to name a few.

The show is headed by WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, two individuals who came together and created one of the best tag teams and factions in the company's history, DX.

GiveMeSport recently spoke to the current NXT Tag Team Champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter, known to the WWE Universe as MSK, who explained they see similarities between how both themselves and DX came together.

"It's great because how they kind of came together is very similar to how we did, we were to individual people at first that had built ourselves up, and we came together and realise that we just have this chemistry that is too hard to hold back or deny," Wes Lee said.

"And that's very similar to how they came together and they just became family and brothers as well, and that's exactly how we are. When we look over and we see them laughing and joking and cracking jokes at each other, we see the exact same thing when we are having fun with ourselves. Like, it's genuine, [it's] fun between two best friends and being able to learn from people like that, that have the same kind of path with their friendship and how they kind of progress in their careers. It's refreshing.

Lee went on to mention how "special" it is to have Triple H and Michaels help not just them, but everyone in NXT.

"It [also] makes it very, very, I don't want to say the word special, but it is because they take the time to talk to us individually and give us advice, direction and that's honestly the best thing that we have felt. It's just the willingness to help that everybody has here," he said.

Nash Carter added:

"We literally have a Hall of Famer, two Hall of Famers, just to ask anything. It's like not knowing the word and having the dictionary right there.

"So it's the best, it really is. And I keep saying it over and over. But I love this company. I love my job."

News Now - Sport News