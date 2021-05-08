Ronaldo Nazario was an absolutely extraordinary player.

Anyone that played alongside the great Brazilian will tell you of his brilliance.

One man that had the pleasure of lining up in the same team as Ronaldo is Pep Guardiola.

The current Manchester City manager has spoken fondly of Ronaldo in the past.

He said: "I was a lucky guy as a player. I played with Romario, Ronald Koeman, Luis Figo... but Ronaldo is one step above".

Guardiola's comments come despite only playing with Ronaldo for just one season.

Back in 1996, a 19-year-old Ronaldo signed for Brazilian in a $19.5 million move from PSV.

What he would go on to produce that season is remarkable.

Despite starting the campaign as a teenager, Ronaldo scored 47 goals in 49 games and helped Barcelona to the treble.

His best bits from that season, compiled by Twitter user @nevedh, has now gone viral. They show that a 19-year-old Ronaldo was absolutely unstoppable.

Watch the video below:

It's absolutely remarkable what Ronaldo could do at such a young age.

His spell at Barcelona would only be a short one as he made the move to Inter Milan in 1997.

Unfortunately, he would never hit the heights he did at Barcelona due to numerous injuries.

But that hasn't stopped many others, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, believing that the Brazilian is the best player that has ever lived.

Zlatan told Discovery Plus, per Goal: "I don't need to describe Ronaldo, 'The Phenomenon'.

"I always say you have the players that play the game, and the players that are the game. For me, Ronaldo is the game. When you watch him play, everyone wanted to play like him and become like him.

"The way he was moving, the way he did his stepovers, the way he did 'the snake'. The way he was moving, for me he's the greatest player through history, no doubt."

