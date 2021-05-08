Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant WWE world champions in recent memory. "The Head of The Table" is in his second run as Universal Champion, having won it from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Payback last year.

Since capturing the belt he has been a monster heel, beating every challenger so far and doing it in style. He most recently defended the title against Daniel Bryan on the April 30 episode of SmackDown, in which Reigns made The Leader of The "Yes!" Movement pass out to the Guillotine, as a result banishing him from the Blue Brand.

So, who could be the man to eventually dethrone "The Tribal Chief" and hold SmackDown's top prize?

Here are five names who could eventually beat Roman for the Universal Title:

5 | Aleister Black

For several weeks Aleister Black has appeared in a series of vignette, something that should eventually lead to his return to the Blue Brand.

The Dutch Superstar is yet to win a singles title on the main roster, but this could be a prime opportunity to push the former NXT Champion to the heights he deserves.

There's no denying that Black is talented, both on the mic and in the ring. His fast-strikes and aggressive kicks could very well be the death of The Head of The Tables' title run.

Aleister dethroning Reigns could be done in one of two ways. One, have him surprise us all and literally squash the current champion after numerous high impact moves. Or two, let them both have a match that we known they can - an out-and-out brawl, where the Dutchman just gets the better of Roman - hitting him with a Black Mass as The Head of The Table attempts to hit him with a spear.

4 | Drew McIntyre

A name that may come to a shock to some readers. Drew McIntyre would be a prime candidate to beat The Head of The Table for the Universal Championship.

"The Scottish Warrior" is a two-time WWE Champion and a huge babyface. Though not part of the Blue Brand currently, who's to say he won't be drafted their in the future?

If he were to go to SmackDown, after failing to capture the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley, McIntyre can reignite his rivalry with his old foe.

We've seen glimpses of what these two can do when Drew is face and Reigns is heel, all it takes is a Claymore or two and we could have the first British Universal Champion in history...

3 | Cesaro

Only a couple of weeks ago Cesaro stepped up to The Tribal Chief outlining his intent to face him for the Blue Brand's top prize.

"The Swiss Superman" is yet to win a world title in his WWE tenure, but is arguably the most underrated member on all of the company's rosters.

Cesaro deserves a title run considering his commitment to the WWE and support from the fans. What better way to reward him than to beat the company's top heel...

2 | The Rock

Who doesn't love a family feud in WWE? What would make this even better is if you had two members of the legendary Anoa'i family fight it out over who the true "Tribal Chief" really is.

The Rock and Reigns may not have gone one-on-one before, but it's a match that has been teased for years. The pair would have one hell of a bout, especially if the storyline and build was right.

If "The Great One" were to challenge The Head of The Table for the Universal Title, it would have to be at WrestleMania.

It would make sense for this to be a two-match or even three-match series in which Rock wins the belt off Reigns, before Roman regaining it and pushing on as the true leader of the family.

1 | Big E

Give us what we want!

Surely if that worked for Batista, it would work for the WWE Universe? Big E taking on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship would be unbelievable.

Imagine the promos, the intense stare-downs, E having to brutalise Jey Uso to 'prove he's worthy' of a title bout and Reigns dismissing the former member of The New Day as a serious challenger. It would just be fire!

Honestly, I see E as the one to dethrone The Head of The Table. His charisma and overall ability on the mic and in the ring, screams Superstar. Imagine the reaction he would get if he was the one to end Reigns' lengthy run as champion... amazing.

These are just five possible Superstars who could dethrone Roman Reigns and become Universal Champion.

