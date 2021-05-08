WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER has dominated the British Brand for over 763 days now.

Since capturing the title back in April 2019 at TakeOver: New York, he's been unbeatable inside the squared circle.

Given how impressive his reign has been, it would be easy to see WALTER match up with absolutely anybody on WWE's main roster. He really is that good.

But who does the man himself want to face in a main event dream match one day? That's a question Corey Graves asked on the After the Bell podcast - and the Austrian picked Cesaro.

Check out the clip below, in which WALTER discusses his dream match and much more:

"There would be a bunch of guys, obviously Cesaro," the NXT UK Champion said when asked for his WWE dream match.

"He left for America before I really got going in Germany. In general, he's a really great role model for all of us German-speaking WWE talent.

"He's always been super supportive, as soon as we stepped foot in WWE he reached out to be supportive to us.

"He's a fantastic wrestler, so he'd be one of the guys I'd really like to face."

WALTER also discussed his own in-ring style during his podcast appearance, and it's certainly one that would clash with Cesaro's perfectly.

"I'm never going to be somebody who is going to be over spectacular with athletic stuff. I'm one of the bigger guys physically.

"I can't compete with everyone doing exciting moves or jumping off the top rope and being crazy athletic.

I just thought I needed to connect with people differently. I want to get into their subconscious reactions. That's what I always go for."

Yep, it's fair to say the brutal wrestling style WALTER employs would match up perfectly against a crazy athletic talent like Cesaro. That's a dream match right there.

NXT UK airs weekly every Thursday night, available to UK-based fans on BT Sport.

