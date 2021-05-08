The new PlayStation 5 has had a troubled start to life, it's safe to say.

With the Coronavirus pandemic affecting supply, and the global shortages of hardware components, which has made many tech and engineering companies re-evaluate their resources, it's not been a launch Sony would've wanted!

However, there seems to be some good news for the company and for potential customers at last!

It has been reported by Taiwanese business website DigiTimes that Sony will release a redesigned console for 2022 which will be “component-focused.”

Don’t expect any new flashy exterior designs in this redesign, as it is believed that some of the features will include a 6nm CPU from AMD, but it does mean it could help massively with the supply of the console.

Sony’s CFO Hiroki Totoki has spoken about the company looking at various solutions to overcome the global shortages such as sourcing alternative suppliers and altering hardware design.

Totoki has claimed: “As I said earlier, we’re aiming for more sales volume than the PS4 [during year 2]. But can we drastically increase the supply? No, that’s not likely.

“The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume. So, at present, we’d like to aim at [beating] second year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4.

“For example, we could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design we could cope.”

PlayStation 5 Sales

In terms of the sales, Sony have published record results in the last financial year, but the supply for their new key product has suffered.

It will be interesting to see if the storage will be upgraded, with the under-whelming figure at 825GB. Will they break the 1TB mark?

Considering how long the technology has been around, it is quite surprising that there is not a current PS5 with a 1TB option.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the clever people at Sony can deliver the goods and produce a high performance console with a good amount of storage.

