Lewis Hamilton secured his 100th Formula 1 pole position on Saturday afternoon ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Qualifying is hugely important around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with 27 wins coming from the front row in the 30 races we've had at the track, and it was Hamilton who sealed the all-important first-place spot on the grid, ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Here's how it played out...

Q1

After a 10-minute delay thanks to quick alterations being made to a handful of the crash barriers, the first qualifying session got underway and it would prove to be Yuki Tsunoda that was the surprise exit.

An ever-evolving track meant those drivers around the elimination zone needed to be out on circuit right at the end of the session to make use of the best conditions, as they also bid to avoid the traffic in the final corners for space to get in a quick lap.

The likes of Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris all did enough to avoid a shock early drop-out and it was Tsunoda who missed the cut, with teammate Pierre Gasly in the top five for the first session.

Behind the Japanese driver, Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher, Nicholas Latifi and Nikita Mazepin.

Q2

The second stage of qualifying provided a fairly standard finish, in all truth, with no real shocks, but certainly disappointment for Aston Martin.

The green machines have so far been rather towards the back of the midfield this season, but hoped that they could get both cars into Q3 with the new upgrades they had brought to Barcelona.

Lance Stroll came closest, qualifying 11th, whilst Sebastian Vettel finished 13th and, ultimately, neither managed to get what they had hoped for.

In 12th, Frenchman Pierre Gasly whilst Antonio Giovinazzi finished 14th and George Russell 15th.

Q3

The final session saw most drivers' first runs prove enough, with Hamilton taking pole ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Indeed, the second runs - usually the fastest - all seemed to drop away with Hamilton suffering a real slide in the final corner.

He'd done enough in the first portion of the final section to take a century of poles, though, with the Briton thanking all those back in the Mercedes garage for helping him get to that stage.

Provisional Grid in Full

1. Hamilton

2. Verstappen

3. Bottas

4. Leclerc

5. Ocon

6. Sainz

7. Ricciardo

8. Perez

9. Norris

10. Alonso

11. Stroll

12. Gasly

13. Vettel

14. Giovinazzi

15. Russell

16. Tsunoda

17. Raikkonen

18. Schumacher

19. Latifi

20. Mazepin

