Jurgen Klopp was named the FIFA World Coach of the Year at The Best FIFA Football Awards in December.

The German beat out competition from Hansi Flick and Marcelo Bielsa to be crowned the best manager in the world for the second straight year.

However, Klopp's Liverpool have struggled in recent months.

Their form has seen them slip outside the top four and they are now in a battle to qualify for next season's Champions League.

So, is Klopp still the best manager in the world?

90min.com have ranked the 20 best managers in the business right now.

You can view their list below. Follow this link to view their explanations for their decisions.

20. Massimiliano Allegri (Unattached)

19. Unai Emery (Villarreal)

18. Erik ten Hag (Ajax)

17. Christophe Galtier (Lille)

16. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Man United)

15. Ronald Koeman (Barcelona)

14. Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla)

13. Gian Piero Gasperini (Atalanta)

12. Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds)

11. Marco Rose (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

10. Brendan Rodgers (Leicester)

9. Julian Nagelsmann (RB Leipzig)

8. Mauricio Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain)

7. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

6. Antonio Conte (Inter Milan)

5. Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

4. Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

3. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

2. Hansi Flick (Bayern)

1. Pep Guardiola (Man City)

Guardiola recently won his 30th trophy as a manager. He could get to 32 by the end of the season should Man City win the Premier League and Champions League. That's an astonishing tally for someone who isn't even 50 years old yet.

Klopp, after a poor second half of the season, has slipped to third.

Just behind him is his compatriot, Tuchel. The Chelsea boss has been a revelation since he joined Chelsea in January.

TOTTENHAM BATTERED | TOP 4 OVER | Leeds United 3-1 Tottenham Match Reaction | Football Terrace

The Blues were in turmoil when he joined but he's steadied the ship and guided them to the final of both the FA Cup and Champions League.

Conte, fresh off clinching the Serie A title with Inter, is ranked sixth.

Rodgers makes the top 10 after another sensational season with Leicester. That's two spaces above Leeds boss, Bielsa.

Elsewhere, Koeman is ranked 15th, one sport above Man United boss Solskjaer.

