Borussia Dortmund kept their hopes of Champions League qualification alive on Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.

An 87th-minute winner from Jadon Sancho - his second goal of the game - sealed all three points for the hosts and also secured a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title for Bayern Munich.

The Englishman was at his magical best throughout the game, proving once again that he's already a world-class operator at the age of just 20.

Leipzig's defence just couldn't live with Sancho and his quick feet, with Dayot Upamecano particularly struggling against the Dortmund man.

There was one moment in particular involving the Bayern Munich-bound centre-back and Sancho from the match that stood out.

In the first half, the English forward decided to humiliate Upamecano with one of the filthiest nutmegs we've seen in European football this season.

When the Frenchman comes up against Sancho in 2021/22, he'll certainly be keeping his legs closed...

Sancho vs Upamecano

Stop that, Jadon!

The former Manchester City man just makes football look so easy, as he did for both of his goals at the Signal Iduna Park.

You can check out his strikes against Leipzig in the videos below.

Sancho's goals

If you think Sancho doesn't deserve to be in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, then football isn't the sport for you.

His latest masterclass for Dortmund will no doubt have Manchester United fans pleading with the club to sign him in the summer.

After the victory over Leipzig, Sancho was actually quizzed on his future and he provided a very classy response.

“I don’t know about my future," Sancho told Archie Rhind-Tutt for ESPN. "I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start. The fans motivate and push me to the limit.”

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Who is this Liverpool player on Europa League duties? Jonjo Shelvey Sebastián Coates Jay Spearing Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News