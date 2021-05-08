Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was fortunate to avoid a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Chelsea forward Timo Werner on Saturday.

That was the view of many football fans on social media, anyway.

Sky Sports’ co-commentator Gary Neville let out a trademark ‘oooh!’ as Sterling caught Werner’s standing leg.

Sterling, wearing the captain’s armband for the day, flew in with his studs up and sent Chelsea’s German striker flying in the process.

The England international then faced an anxious wait to see what card referee Anthony Taylor was about to brandish.

Many were convinced that Sterling was in trouble but Taylor, to the surprise of many, only showed City’s No. 7 a yellow card.

Watch the incident here…

And now let’s check out some of the reaction from Twitter…

Sterling then gave City the lead on the stroke of half-time before Sergio Aguero a horrendous Panenka attempt from the penalty spot moments later.

If City sealed all three points from this clash between this season’s two Champions League finalists, they would be crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time.

But Taylor’s controversial decision not to send off Sterling could end up having a bearing on the full-time whistle.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News