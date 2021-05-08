Sergio Aguero is one of the greatest strikers of modern times, of that there is no doubt.

However, the Argentine didn't exactly cover himself in glory during his final Premier League outing against Chelsea on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola opted to hand him a rare start this season at the Etihad Stadium and the striker was then presented with the opportunity to score from the penalty spot just before the half-time break.

Gabriel Jesus was fouled in the area, with Aguero stepping up to try and put City 2-0 ahead and within touching distance of the Premier League title.

But instead of thumping the ball past Edouard Mendy, the 32-year-old tried to be clever and opted to produce a Panenka.

Spoiler alert, it really didn't go to plan.

Mendy remained in the middle of the goal and that resulted in Aguero's tame effort landing harmlessly in the Chelsea goalkeeper's gloves.

Oh Sergio...

Aguero's woeful penalty

Had Aguero scored, he would have equalled Wayne Rooney's record for most goals for one Premier League club in history.

Aguero is now one of four City players to miss a penalty in league action this season, the Argentine joining Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Sterling actually spared his South American teammate's blushes just before his blunder from the spot, the English winger firing the ball home from close range after it looked as if Aguero had wasted the chance.

Sterling's goal

The first half against Chelsea certainly wasn't a successful one for City's record goalscorer.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 How many league titles have Man City won? 5 3 4 6

News Now - Sport News