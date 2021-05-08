Tottenham lack strength in depth when it comes to strikers.

Harry Kane is one of the best centre forwards in world football but, with Spurs set to miss out on next season's Champions League, there are doubts whether he will stay at the club.

Other than Kane, Tottenham currently have Carlos Vinicius on their books, but he's only on loan and is set to return to Benfica in the summer.

It's certainly a position that needs to be strengthened in the summer, regardless of whether Kane leaves the club or not.

According to 90min.com, Daniel Levy is intending to do just that.

What is the latest Tottenham transfer news?

The report claims that Tottenham are chasing the signature of Besiktas striker, Cyle Larin.

Scouts have identified the Canadian star, who has 33 caps for his country, as a potential signing.

How has Larin performed this season?

Larin has been in great form for Besiktas this campaign. He's scored 23 times in 41 games in a breakout season in Turkey.

How much will he cost?

A fee is not mentioned in the report. He's worth £8.10m according to Transfermarkt.

What has been said about Larin?

Kaka, one of the best players of his generation, played with Larin while the two were at Ornaldo City.

The Brazilian midfielder was clearly impressed with his teammate and tipped him to go to the top of the game.

“I think Cyle can go far,” he told MLS Soccer back in 2018, per HITC Sport. “I think Cyle can play in a big team in Europe.”

Will Larin leave Besiktas?

It is believed that the Turkish giants are extremely reluctant to lose their star striker.

They may be powerless to resist if Tottenham come in with a good offer, though.

