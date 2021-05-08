The champagne is still on ice for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side had the chance to win the Premier League title against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, but they blew it.

A stoppage-time goal from Marcos Alonso secured a 2-1 victory for the Blues after Hakim Ziyech had cancelled out Raheem Sterling's opener.

City had an opportunity to go 2-0 up before the half-time break, but Sergio Aguero's Panenka penalty was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

The hosts probably should have been awarded another spot kick late in the game with the scores level at 1-1 after a clumsy challenge by Kurt Zouma on Sterling.

However, VAR declared that Anthony Taylor's on-field decision not to award a penalty wasn't a 'clear and obvious error'.

Have a look at the incident for yourself in the video below.

Zouma's challenge on Sterling

To make matter worse, Alonso scored Chelsea's winner shortly after.

Alonso's goal

There was certainly contact from Zouma on Sterling and had a penalty been awarded, there likely wouldn't have been many complaints.

One man who certainly thought City should have been handed another chance to score from 12 yards was Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

He wrote on Twitter: "I’ve said it before, VAR isn’t helping referees it’s exposing how poor they are."

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was in agreement, as he posted on the social media platform: "On the penalty shout, to be fair to Zouma, he only fouled Sterling 4 times."

After the game, Sterling himself claimed in his post-match interview that he "knew it was a penalty".

“I thought VAR was here to help, but it wasn’t meant to be,” the City winger said.

It certainly looks like Chelsea got away with one.

