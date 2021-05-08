European Super League: Quiz on West Brom's success

While the European Super League ended almost as quickly as it began, the ramifications of the hugely unpopular idea are still affecting life in the Premier League and beyond.

Indeed, with sections of the Manchester United support protesting against the club's Glazer family ownership and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville continuing to lament the plans, perhaps we haven't seen the end of the whole affair after all.

As a result of the controversial idea, GIVEMESPORT have been looking to celebrate what makes the clubs who the 'Big Six' threatened to leave behind so special.

Take West Bromwich Albion, for example. One of England's early powerhouses, The Baggies were one of the founding members of the Football League back in 1888 and, though the last few seasons have seen them bounce between the Premier League and the Championship, are a proud institution of football in this country.

So, how 'elite' are they? How many league titles have they won? How many FA Cups?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 How many First Division/Premier League titles have West Brom won? 0 1 2 3

