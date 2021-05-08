Kane, Haaland, Calvert-Lewin: Who should the Glazers bring to Man Utd? - The Verdict

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of the Transfer Window Podcast, journalist Ian McGarry revealed that Manchester United's Glazer family ownership are prepared to move for a marquee signing this summer in order to try and appease some of their protesting supporters.

Whether or not that'll work given the level of vitriol directed towards the Americans is certainly doubtful but, either way, the idea of a big-name striker walking through the doors at Old Trafford is an exciting one.

But who could it be? The likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have all been linked and with United all but certain to be back in the Champions League next season, we can surely expect more names to follow.

So, then who should it be?

GIVEMESPORT writers Jonathan Gorrie, Christy Malyan, Joshua Cole and Sam Brookes give their verdicts below.

Jonathan Gorrie

While Calvert-Lewin may not be at as an elite a level as Kane and Haaland, a big move for the Everton striker would fit into Manchester United's tradition.

A young player with plenty of room to improve, the England international may not exactly be the flashiest striker in the world but, crucially, would give United a presence up front. Compared to Pipo Inzaghi by his manager, the 24-year-old is more of an old-fashioned striker.

Indeed, he's won more aerial duels per game (4.4, via WhoScored) than anyone in the United squad.

With most of his goals coming in the penalty box this season, the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes could bounce off him, while he'd also provide Paul Pogba with a bruising target with which to find his trademark long balls.

Given he'd potentially have Edinson Cavani backing him up, Calvet-Lewin looks ready-made for the next step up.

Sam Brookes

"Haaland.The outstanding choice.



"Signing Haaland may not completely appease United’s fanbase, but it could at least take the heat off the Glazers a little.



"Given that he does not turn 21 until the summer, Haaland seems to have the world at his feet. He has already shown his tremendous talent at Borussia Dortmund this year, netting 25 goals in 26 games.



"The Norwegian forward is a proven goalscorer who is only going to get better. This might not be the case with someone like Harry Kane, who might be playing at his peak at the moment, suggesting that the only way is down for him.



"United need someone to finish their chances, and there might not be anyone better than Haaland at doing that right now. With that in mind, he should be the Red Devils’ top attacking target."

Joshua Cole

“For Manchester United to close the gap between them and City next season, it is imperative that they improve their options at centre-forward this summer.



“Whilst Edinson Cavani has put in a valiant effort up-front during the current campaign, the arrival of Harry Kane would turn United into legitimate title contenders overnight.



“A world-class talent, the forward has managed to find the back of the net on 31 occasions in all competitions despite playing in a relatively poor Tottenham side.



“By joining a Red Devils outfit who already have an abundance of attacking flair, Kane could finally end his trophy drought in the not-too-distant future at Old Trafford. “

Christy Malyan

"Calvert-Lewin.

Is he the kind of signing that will instantly win over disillusioned hearts and minds amongst the Old Trafford faithful? Probably not. But what will change opinions is a period of consistent success for Man United. In that respect, and bearing in mind how almost every major club will feel the pinch in the transfer market this summer, a shrewd swoop for Calvert-Lewin could pay dividends.

"Yes it would be great for Man United to sign a striking superstar this summer, but the fact is that they don't need their front-man to be a prolific source of goals. Bruno Fernandes provides plenty of firepower from midfield and it's probably just as important for United to sign a forward who can consistently bring him into the game. There's Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood to think about in that respect as well.

"Calvert-Lewin would be a great partner for Fernandes as someone who holds the ball up well, while he's also more than capable of providing his fair share of goals with 15 in the Premier League this season. Perhaps he isn't the obvious choice for United this summer, but he might be the smartest one."

