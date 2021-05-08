Manchester City spurned the opportunity to win their fifth Premier League title on Saturday evening after losing 2-1 to Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead on the stroke of half-time before Sergio Aguero wasted a glorious opportunity to make it 2-0 with an awful attempt at a Panenka penalty moments later.

The Argentine forward, playing his final games for City before he leaves the club on a free transfer this summer, watched on in horror as Edouard Mendy saved his tame effort with one hand.

Pep Guardiola’s reaction on the sidelines said it all. He must have been absolutely fuming at half-time.

It proved a costly miss for City, who conceded twice in the second half.

Aguero's penalty was a shocker

Hakim Ziyech equalised for the Blues, who face City in the Champions League final later this month, with an excellent left-footed finish midway through the second half.

Guardiola was then left incensed when Sterling was denied a penalty following a challenge by Kurt Zouma in the closing stages.

Moments later, at the opposite end of the pitch, Marcos Alonso snatched victory for the visitors with a close-range finish at the death.

The champagne remains on ice for Guardiola and his players. They will still be crowned champions on Sunday if second-placed Manchester United fail to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park.

But we may not see Aguero start another game for City until the title is in the bag.

Chelsea fans remind Aguero of Hazard's penalty

Chelsea fans have rubbed salt into Aguero’s wounds by reminding him of the time Eden Hazard netted the perfect Panenka penalty while under pressure in the 2019 EFL Cup final.

Hazard needed to score Chelsea’s fifth penalty in the shoot-out to keep his side in the match.

Under intense pressure and up against one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Ederson, the Belgian drew gasps from those inside Wembley - and even the commentators - with a quite remarkable spot-kick.

Watch the footage here…

What. A. Penalty.

Chelsea supporters on Twitter have been messaging Aguero with a link to Hazard’s audacious penalty…

However, it must be noted that Aguero and City actually won the 2019 EFL Cup final.

Sterling stepped up after Hazard’s worldie and slammed the ball into the top corner to earn City the trophy.

Aguero also scored in the shoot-out that day; however, it’s hard to envisage him ever taking another penalty for City after Saturday’s nightmare from the spot.

[Credit: The Football Terrace]

News Now - Sport News