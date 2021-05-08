Thomas Tuchel's time in charge of Chelsea has been nothing short of remarkable.

When the German arrived as Frank Lampard's successor in January, the west London club were in a pretty dire situation.

But now, the Blues are third in the Premier League and have both the FA Cup final and Champions League final to look forward too this month.

Chelsea are also playing brilliant football under Tuchel, as they proved again in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad.

In the second half, the Blues were simply too good for the team they will meet in the Champions League final, with Marcos Alonso scoring a stoppage-time winner.

One of the players who helped change the game in the latter stages was Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was introduced from the bench on 76 minutes.

The lightning-quick winger troubled City's defence throughout his cameo and Tuchel was no doubt happy with the 20-year-old's performance.

But after the game, the Chelsea boss decided to take a leaf out of Pep Guardiola's book by giving Hudson-Odoi a one-on-one coaching session and he did so in a rather funny manner.

Tuchel entered the pitch, playfully shoved the Englishman, had a few words with him and then proceeded to get him in a headlock.

You certainly don't see that every game...

Clearly, Tuchel believes Hudson-Odoi has a bright future at Chelsea, although the boss is certainly not afraid to criticise the player publicly, as he proved back in February after a match against Southampton.

That day, Tuchel brought the winger on at half-time, but then substituted him off before the final whistle over issues with his attitude.

“It was not the gameplan, I was not happy with his attitude against the ball, he forgot the counter-pressing situation sometimes," Tuchel told talkSPORT.

“We talked about how we expected his energy, work rate and strife from the games. I trust him a lot, I think he’s played every match. But today I was not happy.

“I had the feeling he could not help and he did not accept the intensity that is needed. I took this decision, it’s a hard decision today. But tomorrow it’s forgotten.”

