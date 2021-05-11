Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville always make for blockbuster viewing on Monday Night Football.

Whether they're passionately attacking the European Super League or mocking each other's playing careers, you can guarantee that you'll be on the edge of your seat for the duration of the show.

Besides, there's good reason to think that the Liverpool and Manchester United legends are the most articulate and thorough pundits in the business.

2020/21 Premier League season

And it's because of that intelligence and professionalism that their opinions are so respected and particularly when it comes to the arena in which they thrived as players: the Premier League.

As such, when the two former England internationals took to the Sky Sports studio this week, it was only natural that they were going to be quizzed one some of the division's biggest topics.

And with the end of the 2020/21 quickly appearing over the horizon, presenter David Jones was keen to pick Carragher and Neville's brains on their Premier League Team of the Season nods.

The Premier League's finest players

Now, regardless of whether you're a former Premier League icon or a supporter on your sofa at home, there are some players in the XI that are simply beyond reproach - and that was the case here.

As such, Neville and Carragher agreed on the selections of Ruben Dias, Luke Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Phil Foden and Harry Kane before personalising their own starting XIs.

Perhaps the only complaint would be that Foden's presence might be a tad generous given the form of Mohamed Salah this season, but his importance to City's soon-to-be champions is undeniable.

Carragher and Neville's TOTS picks

However, that aside, where did Neville and Carragher go from there? Well, reach for your pitchfork and picket signs because there were certainly some controversial selections amongst their line ups.

From Carragher sticking his neck out by including Vladimír Coufal and Neville raising eyebrows with a place for Marcus Rashford, they can definitely expect some busy Twitter mentions tonight.

But before you contemplate raising your own opinion on social media - keep it classy and kind, ladies and gents - be sure to check out their Team of the Season selections in full down below:

Jamie Carragher's Team of the Season

Garry Neville's Team of the Season

GIVEMESPORT's Kobe Tong says

I love Rashford as much as the next human being with any sense and I'll be the first person to sing his praises for the astonishing work he's achieved over the last 12 months.

But for me, purely from a footballing perspective, I think it's hard to justify his place in the Premier League Team of the Season on the back of a campaign with 10 goals in 34 appearances.

Sure, Rashford has been superb in other areas of his game, but a steep decline in league goals pales in comparison to Heung-min Son's 17 strikes in a comparatively weaker Tottenham side.

Either that or there's a strong argument to be had that Jack Grealish should be making the cut because his recent injuries shouldn't undermine the six goals and 10 assists he'd already amassed.

Elsewhere, I'd probably plump for Ederson between the sticks, Joao Cancelo at right-back and Salah on the right wing. Ultimately, though, it's just a matter of opinion - and that's the beauty of it.

