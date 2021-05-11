Thomas Tuchel's short reign as Chelsea manager has been nothing short of magnificent.

In less than four months, the German has turned the club's fortunes around, masterminding runs to both the FA Cup final and Champions League final.

Chelsea are now also sitting third in the Premier League, a position no fan expected them to be anywhere near at the end of the season during Frank Lampard's final weeks in charge.

It's an exciting time to be a Blues fan and much of the team's success in recent months has been down to their newfound defensive solidity.

Tuchel's switch to a back three has really paid dividends, but he's changed so much more than just the formation.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager has also altered the way Chelsea's defence try and thwart opposing attacks during games, as was evident in the recent 2-1 victory away at Manchester City.

In that Premier League encounter, the Blues' back-line pushed high up the pitch to put pressure on City's strikers and attacking midfielders, a tactic that worked a treat - particularly in the second half.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher discussed what he calls Chelsea's 'front foot defending' on this week's Monday Night Football and his analysis really does highlight the managerial genius of Tuchel.

“There’s a difference between being defensive and defending well, Chelsea are defending well," Carragher says at one point during the video, a statement that rival fans need to take onboard.

Just because the Blues are keeping clean sheets and limiting the effectiveness of the best attacks in the world doesn't make them a defensive team, far from it in fact.

They're simply playing intense, high-quality football from back to front and it really is a joy to watch.

Of course, their high pressing game can play into the opposition's hands, as it did for City's goal last Sunday - which Carragher highlights in the video.

But for the most part, Chelsea's 'front foot defending' has been a masterstroke by Tuchel and it may serve as the foundation for a hugely successful era at Stamford Bridge.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

