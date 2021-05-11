WrestleMania Backlash is less than one week away and this week's go-home RAW served to set the scene for Sunday's PPV.

After going toe-to-toe in a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, it was confirmed on the Red Brand that Damian Priest and The Miz will now go one-on-one at Backlash - with a new stipulation.

Meanwhile, a former WWE Champion returned with two imposing stablemates to make a statement on Monday night.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from RAW below.

Asuka, Mandy Rose, & Dana Brooke def. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, & Shayna Baszler in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Prior to the Triple Threat Match for the RAW Women’s Championship this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash, Asuka joined forces with Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke against Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler. During the action, Alexa Bliss and her friend Lilly decided to get a closer look on their swing set.

The Queen of Spades suddenly suffered some sort of leg malfunction which opened the door for The Empress to pick up the victory with the Shining Wizard to Baszler. Before Asuka could celebrate, however, The Queen quickly blasted her with the big boot heading into Sunday’s pay-per-view on Peacock. As she did, Alexa and Lilly laughed maniacally.

Jinder Mahal def. Jeff Hardy

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal returned to the red brand in a big way. Flanked by the imposing Veer and Shanky. The Modern Day Maharaja reigned supreme over The Charismatic Enigma with the Khallas.

R-K-Bro & The New Day def. AJ Styles, Omos, Elias & Jaxson Ryker in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Randy Orton & Riddle joined The New Day in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match against RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos and pesky instigators Elias & Jaxson Ryker. As New Day distracted Omos by messing with a fallen Styles in the final moments of the match, The Viper overcame Elias with the RKO.

After the contest, Orton was not in a jovial mood to say the least. After Orton shot Riddle a look when The Original Bro attempted to raise his hand in victory, an unsuspecting Kingston & Woods suffered matching RKOs simply for touching WWE's Apex Predator.

United States Champion Sheamus def. Humberto Carrillo via referee stoppage

After suffering several brutal assaults at the hands of Sheamus in recent weeks, Humberto Carrillo battled The Celtic Warrior in a hard-fought matchup. However, before a winner could be decided, Carrillo's high-risk maneuver backfired and left him unable to continue.

Shelton Benjamin def. Cedric Alexander

After Cedric Alexander very publicly and very disrespectfully ended his partnership with Shelton Benjamin last week on RAW, Benjamin got some payback when he hit a suplex for the win over his friend turned bitter foe.

RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley def. Asuka

With Charlotte Flair joining RAW commentary and toying with both RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Asuka throughout the matchup, The Nightmare overcame The Empress with the Riptide.

Damian Priest def. John Morrison to sway the circumstances of his match against The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash

After Miz’s attempt to help John Morrison failed for the second week in a row, The Archer of Infamy overcame Johnny Drip-Drip with Hit the Lights to earn himself the right to choose the stipulation against The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash.

Before he could celebrate, however, The A-Lister unleashed a post-match attack. When he attempted a Skull-Crushing Finale, though, Priest nearly kicked his head off. As Miz made his escape, Morrison suffered a second Hit the Lights.

Later, Priest selected to face the two-time former WWE Champion in a Lumberjack Match.

Bobby Lashley def. Drew McIntyre by Disqualification

In RAW’s knockdown, drag-out main event showdown between WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman stormed the ring and took out The Scottish Warrior to bring an end to the match.

However, the mayhem didn't end there.

Although it seemed that Strowman had come to an arrangement with The Hurt Business to take out McIntyre, The Monster Among Men soon unleashed an absolutely vicious post-match onslaught on both of his WrestleMania Backlash opponents and left nothing but destruction in his wake.

WWE continues to build to WrestleMania Backlash this Friday night on SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

