Sheamus and Humberto Carrillo have been involved in a bitter rivalry on RAW recently.

It all began two weeks ago when the United States Champion offered out his own version of John Cena's famous Open Challenge - to which Humberto answered.

However, rather than granting him a title match, Sheamus brutally beat down his challenger before the bell could even ring.

Seven days later, The Celtic Warrior reveled in offering another Open Challenge - this time to Mansoor.

Graciously, Sheamus actually let the match start this time, but it didn't finish after Carrillo interfered to attack his adversary.

With the bad blood reaching boiling point, the pair finally went one-on-one on this week's RAW. But the match didn't end as intended.

Once again, the bout was ended early. But this time, the finish certainly wasn't in the script. Check out the awkward clip below:

As you can see, the botched sunset flip from the apron to ringside saw Sheamus land hard on Humberto's left knee.

Carrillo quickly signaled to the WWE referee that he was hurt and after being checked by the official, the match was ended.

It officially goes down as Sheamus' win after a 'referee stoppage' but multiple reports have suggested this was not the planned finish, even though the Irishman had his arm raised.

Carrillo's injury update

Shortly following RAW, PWInsider reported that Humberto is 'OK' following the nasty bump. However, there is no word yet on if he will miss any action moving forward.

Hopefully, these initial reports are correct and Carrillo won't be sidelined for any significant time. The most important thing though, of course, is that he is is assessed properly following the incident.

