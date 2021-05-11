Deontay Wilder uploaded a new, high-octane sparring video to social media last night.

The former WBC heavyweight champion was bested by Tyson Fury in his most recent outing back in 2020, but looks to be back to his absolute best if recent training clips are anything to go by.

In the clip, Wilder’s footwork appears marginally improved; he’s throwing to the body more often and the right-hook seems to contain extra vigour.

The Bronze Bomber’s fans certainly feel excited about his new moves, with many of them taking to the Twitter comments section to wax-lyrical about the 42-1-1 star.

Tweeter ARTMANBOXING posted: "Wilder about to get that body 7ft casket coming soon."

User Cp wrote: "Uh ohh the Bronze Bomber ... looking sharp !!"

User Trevor Bryan has a few fights in mind for the former champ: "Looking good @BronzeBomber, let's get the fight with Whyte or Ruiz next."

For all the love being thrown Wilder's way in the comments section, it just wouldn’t be social media without plenty of shade being cast, too.

A Carl Froch parody page seemed less than impressed with Wilder’s sparring, posting: "Fury destroys him like he will destroy Joshua soon."

And a user named Marco@godofwarcrooks called Wilder out on his recent, notable absence from Saturday night's Alvarez vs Saunders clash in Dallas: "Man's a joker. He’s hitting the pads instead of going to Dallas to pull up on Fury to call him out for him cheating apparently and demanding a third fight."

Marco's comments come after Wilder posted a video online in October, in which he accused Fury of cheating, stating: “I highly believe you put something hard in your glove, something the size and the shape of an egg weight. It’s the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg-weight form. And it left a dent in my face, as well.”

Regardless of Wilder's unfounded accusations, most unbiased fans felt that, despite coming within seconds of being counted out in the 12th round, Fury had dominated large portions of the first encounter vs Wilder and should have been named the victor - the judges had other ideas, however, deeming the contest a draw.

In the second bout last year, Fury was by far and away the superior fighter and claimed a TKO victory when, after punching his American opponent to the canvas several times, cornerman Mark Breland was forced to throw in the towel at the break of round seven (much to Wilder's dismay, it has to be said).

Wilder's team maintains that in the original deal signed by the Wilder and Fury camps, a contractual obligation exists that demands the winner of the second contest (Fury) should oblige the loser and accept a third - and final - fight to bring the trilogy to its natural resolution.

Consequently, there are many fans across the pond who are keen to see Wilder vs Fury again as soon as possible, as evidenced by the comments section beneath Wilder’s training video.

If you believe boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, however, the Gypsy King is just days away from being announced to throw down vs the IBF, WBA, & WBO champion and fellow Brit Anthony Joshua towards the end of summer in 2021.

It would be a huge surprise to fight fans the world over at this point if Hearn were to fail to deliver on the AJ vs Fury contest - the promoter promised 'big news' on the event this week and the superfight has been in the works for the best part of a year.

One thing is for sure, the winner of AJ vs Fury will almost certainly need to contend with a reinvigorated, reenergised Bronze Bomber early in 2022, and most likely in his own backyard, too.

Let's get ready to rumble!

