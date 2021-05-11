It's not often that Lionel Messi misses a football game.

The Argentine superstar is rarely injured, which is why he's made 776 appearances for Barcelona and a further 142 for his country over the past 16 years.

Messi's longest spell on the treatment table came way back in 2007, when he was absent for 87 days after sustaining a metatarsal fracture, an injury that saw him miss 18 games for Barcelona.

Thankfully, that's as bad as it has got for the 33-year-old and fans of the sport will be hoping that remains a fact until the day he calls time on his illustrious playing career.

But when it comes to Messi, there will always be the lingering fear that serious injury is just around the corner due to his unique playing style.

The Argentine's unrivalled dribbling ability results in him being fouled more than most and on numerous occasions, he's been brought down by an opposing player in brutal fashion.

Twitter user @CF_Comps9 has created a video compilation of some of the worst tackles on Messi down the years and it's proof that the Barcelona man's relatively short list of injuries is something of a minor miracle.

Video

The Argentine really is indestructible. Most of the tackles in the footage above could have resulted in a prolonged spell on the sidelines for Messi, but he somehow managed to get back up and keep playing.

In March of this year, Ronald Koeman's assistant Alfred Schreuder touched on the physical challenges Messi faces when he takes to the field in Spain.

"Getafe, Atletico Madrid, Bilbao are willing to do everything that is forbidden," he told AD, per Goal.

“Messi will be hit five or six times in matches. Without a crowd you literally hear what opponents say to each other. When Leo gets the ball, you hear, ‘Foul! Kick him down!’

“But that does not work and then they beat him down. Just like that, with the palm of their hand."

For the most part, it must be a joy for Messi to be as talented as he is with the ball at his feet.

However, the fact the diminutive footballing genius essentially has a target on his back during every single game must be very demoralising at times.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

News Now - Sport News