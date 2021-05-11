Ferrari star Charles Leclerc has said that the mood at the team has changed since Sebastian Vettel's exit, though the Monegasque took the opportunity to wish the now-Aston Martin driver well.

The Scuderia are enjoying a bit of a renaissance this season in the sport.

Of course, they are not where they want to be - fighting for wins and championships with Mercedes and Red Bull - but they are looking as potential candidates for the 'best of the rest' tag in a tantalising battle against old foes McLaren.

Indeed, that is something that few really foresaw heading into this season and it's clear that a lot of progress has been made since last year where a torrid campaign saw the Fezzas finish in a lowly sixth place, with four-time world champion Vettel enduring a particularly rough season in his final year driving for the men from Maranello.

The former Red Bull driver has, of course, now moved on to Aston Martin, but, as things stand, it's the Ferraris that are having a much better time of things this year with the men clad in British Racing Green struggling for regular points finishes.

Naturally, then, Leclerc was asked about the respective moods in 2020 and 2021 and he had this to say: “It’s different,” Leclerc told TV station RTL.

“For Carlos, I still remember exactly how it feels, and you can imagine how motivated and happy he is about everything.

“The mood has changed a bit in the team.

“I can’t tell what went wrong for Seb last year. I hope he has a good season this year because he is a great guy who works very hard.”

It's not really a dig at Seb, of course, and there's genuine respect between the two drivers from their time together as Ferrari teammates. but, clearly, a feeling of renewed positivity has breezed through the doors at the team and things are looking up.

Leclerc once again shone in Spain to earn a fine fourth-placed finish at the weekend whilst teammate Carlos Sainz is also showing decent signs that he is really getting to grips with his new car.

